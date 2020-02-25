AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of AAR worth $44,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIR opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 441.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

