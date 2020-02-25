Aave (LEND) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.32 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Alterdice and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $40.32 million and $1.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BiteBTC, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, IDEX, Alterdice, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

