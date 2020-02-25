Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1,391.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $52,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,999,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,587. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

