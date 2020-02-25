Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) vs. Unit (NASDAQ:UNT) Financial Review

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45% Unit -40.93% -0.67% -0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 3 0 0 2.00 Unit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Unit has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,400.00%. Given Unit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unit is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Unit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.24 $57.82 million $0.18 1.17 Unit $843.28 million 0.03 -$45.29 million $1.00 0.40

Abraxas Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unit. Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abraxas Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats Unit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

