Absolute (ABS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,293.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $17,910.00 and $2,293.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01032377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043611 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00212772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

