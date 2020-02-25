Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, ZBG and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.36 million and $697,687.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00481327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.80 or 0.06388041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010506 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Indodax, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

