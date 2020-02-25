Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 128,936 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OESX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

