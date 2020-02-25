Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,873 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 229.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

