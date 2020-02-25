Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,274 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.