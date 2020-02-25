Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,713 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 291.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dynex Capital worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 429.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 68,428 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 114,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.