Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,044 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Tuesday Morning worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUES. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

TUES stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.88. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

