Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,088 LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

LPLA stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

