Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,531,825. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

