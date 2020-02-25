Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 540,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,333,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 948,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NYSE:MOD opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $448.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

