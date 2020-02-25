Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 13,281 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Great Ajax worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 7,902.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $309.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

