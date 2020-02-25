Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 21,966 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 541.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

