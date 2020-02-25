Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,249 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

