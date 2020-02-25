Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 7,533 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.