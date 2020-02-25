Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Store Capital stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

