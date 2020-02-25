Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 400,547 DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of DIRTT Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,284,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth $23,514,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

