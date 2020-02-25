Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Reading International worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Reading International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,843 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Reading International news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $150,700 in the last three months. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

