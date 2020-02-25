Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $694.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.