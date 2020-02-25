Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 334.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,430,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,381,303 shares of company stock valued at $180,185,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

