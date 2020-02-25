Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 120.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Greif worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 230.5% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greif by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

