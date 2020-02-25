Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 421.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203,626 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Armstrong Flooring worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 67.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 101.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.06. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFI. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

