Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $154.16 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

