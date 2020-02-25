Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of USA Truck worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 203,798 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in USA Truck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.48.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

