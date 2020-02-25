Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.