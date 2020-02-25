Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $413,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

