Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Orion Group worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Orion Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

