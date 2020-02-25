Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

