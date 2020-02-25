Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 277,058 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

