Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

OCSI opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $47,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $80,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,293 shares of company stock valued at $278,127. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

