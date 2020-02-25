Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

