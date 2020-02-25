Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 3,145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

