Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Era Group worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Era Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Era Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Era Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Era Group stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Era Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERA shares. ValuEngine lowered Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Era Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

