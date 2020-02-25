Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Pacific City Financial worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

In related news, Director Don Rhee purchased 50,025 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $765,382.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

