Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.