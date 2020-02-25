Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 826,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Servicesource International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Servicesource International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

