Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $466,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vector Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,249 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.79. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

