Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

