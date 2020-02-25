Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVBF stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

