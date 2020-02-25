Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,887 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

