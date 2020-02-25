Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.68 million, a PE ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOBC. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

