Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,716 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MTS Systems worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 33.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 310.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider David Hore purchased 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Harrison acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,260 shares of company stock worth $833,531. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

