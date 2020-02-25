Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

CTO opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

