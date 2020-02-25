Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,444 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First of Long Island worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 42.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 20.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

