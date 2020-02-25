Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,467 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $408,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $768.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.