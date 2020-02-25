Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,318 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $491,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

