Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

PSB stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $143.73 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.